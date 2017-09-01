Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari, Dogara, others preach unity, love among Nigerians

…APC, PDP others felicitate with Muslim faithful

As Muslim faithfuls globally celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, state governors, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) among others have felicitated with them.

Buhari, in his message, appealed to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep their prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together.

The President expressed the firm belief that Nigeria can make rapid progress on all fronts if we re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.

He harped on the need for Nigerians to see ourselves as brothers and sisters from the same heritage, who must come to terms with the African proverb that ‘‘a family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break.’’

The President, who has already travelled to his Daura in Katsina country home for the celebration, said in his message, ” I felicitate with you all, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters who are currently in Saudi Arabia to participate in the rites of the Hajj.

“From the outset, I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians who prayed for my recovery and have continued to extend their goodwill and support after my return to the country.

” Indeed your fervent and sincere prayers, which cut across religion, political and ethnic divides, has energised me to re-dedicate myself and this administration to the task of building a great Nigeria.

“On the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration, I appeal to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep our prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together.

“For Muslims all over the world, this celebration is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim.

“As we celebrate, I sincerely believe that our nation can make rapid progress on all fronts if we re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.

“We must learn to see ourselves as brothers and sisters from the same heritage, who must come to terms with the African proverb that ‘‘a family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break.’’

“Once again, I assure you that this administration, which has made the security, economic well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians its priority, will not rest on its oars until we see the Nigeria of our dream.

I wish everyone happy Sallah celebrations”, he said.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on his part, admonished the Muslim faithful to use the Eid- El Kabir Sallah festival to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and the spirit of sacrifice.

In a statement to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, the Speaker, said Nigeria could only fulfil its great potentials as a nation if the citizens continue to foster unity, peace, security and stability as well as show greater respect and love for one another.

According to him, “This is a moment for sober reflections; I enjoin you to use the period to uphold the spiritual benefit of the celebration by extending A hand of friendship and solidarity across all divides and imbibing the spirit of sacrifice and obedience to the higher authority as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and upheld by Prophet Muhammed”.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a blessed and peaceful Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the Speaker reiterated his call for sustained prayers for the leadership of the country at all levels.

He added, “This is an opportunity for us to reflect and pray for our nation; pray for our dear President for God’s guidance and good health and pray for all those in leadership positions so that God in his infinite mercy will continue to guide them as they steer the affairs of the country.”

Also, the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his own message, pointed out that protecting the image of Islam is the greatest challenge facing the Muslim faithful today in the light of the activities of extremists who are bent on destroying every humane virtues of the religion.

The former Vice President advised Muslims to reclaim the religion which is being hijacked by violent extremists whose atrocities portray Islam in bad light.

The Wazirin Adamawa expressed sadness that the activities of these violent extremists have economically destroyed the North in particular the Northeast and disrupted its social life.

“As a citizen of the Northeast, I have a firsthand experience of the impact of terrorism on our people’s daily lives”, he said.

Atiku thus called for rigorous scrutiny and vigilance to guard against the influence of extremism, including exposing innocent students and followers to their virulent ideas.

He advised parents to be wary of letting their children follow any preacher and thereby, falling victims of indoctrination, warning that poisonous ideas are as destructive as a bomb.

The Waziri Adamawa also called on Muslims to show increased commitment to peaceful coexistence and tolerance in line with the demands of the Muslim faith and Nigeria’s complex diversity.

According to him, love and peace should not only be preached, but must also be put into practice for the sake of sustaining the peace in our land.

The former Vice President advised Nigerians to eschew religious bigotry, and condemned politicians who use ethnic and religious sentiments to gain power.

According to him, identity politics founded on religious loyalties rather than competence and commitment to unity is a threat to our democracy and progress.

Atiku Abubakar wishes his fellow Muslims a happy and hitch free celebration.

The Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari , in his own sallah message, called on fellow Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion to rededicate themselves spiritually, morally and physically to enable the country surmount the many challenges threatening its corporate existence.

In a statement made available to newsmen, signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, the Governor observed that special religoius occasions such as the Eids and Christmas call for as much sober reflection.

“It is important that we do not allow religious, ethnic or regional differences to blind us from our commonality, shared values and shared space.

“As a vehicle for the advancement of humanity, religion should accordingly be used as a unifying not dividing force for the good of all”, it added.

It stated that, “Occasions like the Eid-el-Kabir call for not only celebration but also sober reflection and introspection so that we may fully appreciate where we are coming from, where we are, and where we are heading to”, the Governor stated.

While lauding the patriotic zeal of Nigerians, Governor Masari also urged for continued understanding and prayers for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari and the well-being of Nigeria, noting that prayers and constructive criticism can go a long way in adding value to where the nation wants to be.

The Governor also cautioned against actions, statements and utterances that are capable of jeopardizing the corporate togetherness of Nigeria as united country, saying that “we must avoid recklessness, and excercise restraint and caution in all we do and say, regardless of what our grudges may be since the collective well-being of Nigeria is greater than our individual or regional aspirations.”

In its Sallah message, the ruling APC through its national chairman, Chief John EK Odigie Oyegun felicitated with Muslim faithful in the country on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The occasion, second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, the party chairman said in his speech in Abuja on Thursday that we should be reminded of the significance of the festival.

According to the APC, “As we gather around family and friends to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, we should be reminded of the significance of the holy festival which is to celebrate the love and grace of Almighty Allah to mankind through sacrifice, devotion and faith irrespective of our ethnic and religious affiliations.

“We urge Nigerians to use the opportunity of the holy celebration to rededicate themselves to selfless sacrifices for the benefit of our neighbors’ and indeed the progress of country”, it said.

The party emphasized the role citizens in nation building saying, “In our national life, we urge citizens to eschew all forms of violence, live in peaceful coexistence and be our brother’s keeper. Recently, the nation has witnessed some agitations with the potential of undermining the unity and our relationship across religious and ethnic divides.

“As a Party, we believe it is in our collective interest to support and remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria as our strength remains in our diversity”, he added.

The Party called on Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to pray for the well-being of Nigeria and the good health of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.

On its part, the PDP in its Sallah message advised Nigerians that the period should also be for not only celebrations and merry making, but also for sober reflection and desire, indeed, efforts to get closer to God

Almighty in our actions and utterances by exhibiting the quintessential values of love, peace and good neighbourliness, all of which are encapsulated in the fear of God. We should also use the occasion to rededicate ourselves to His service by striving to continue to serve humanity irrespective of tribe, creed or political leanings.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, said, “God in His infinite wisdom and mercy has created us the way He has, with all our diversities, and has decreed that we exist in this highly endowed nation as each other’s keeper.

“The best way to express our gratitude to Him is to continue to live in peace and keep on harnessing our diversity in order to explore and exploit the numerous opportunities He has endowed our Nation with, in positive ways.

“And as our Country grapples with various challenges of development, this is also an apt period for all of us to pray earnestly to God to continue to bless Nigeria as well as guide and guard it.

” I also wish to congratulate our pilgrims for the God-given opportunity to perform this year’s Hajj and also urge them to, as part of their rituals, pray for the continued peace, security, development and prosperity of our dear country. I also wish them a successful as well as fruitful Hajj, and a safe return home” the opposition party said.

The Governor of Enugu of State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi also felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to use the period to continue to promote and abide by the core values of Islam for the sustenance of peace, progress and unity of the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in a Sallah message noted that there is every reason for the country to celebrate the goodness of God, pointing out that the continuous engagement of both Christians and Muslims in prayers for the sustainability of the peace, unity and development of the country, has ultimately proved that with God all things are possible.

While wishing all Muslims the guidance, blessings and protection of Allah, the governor called on Nigerians to continue to love and live in peace and harmony with one another irrespective of religious and socio-political differences, saying that the country’s source of strength is both in its diversity and a commitment to ensure that “the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain”.

On his part, the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba (Engr.) Gbenga Daniel congratulated Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir urging them to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, forgiveness and selfless service as part of the virtues of Islam.

Otunba Daniel, in a goodwill message signed by his Media Officer, Ayo Giwa, stated that Muslims should be guided by the spirit of the festival, which was a symbolic demonstration of total obedience to the will of Allah, kindness to one another and service to humanity as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.

Did-El-Kabir, according to the former Governor, goes beyond festivity but rather, to embrace love, eschew bitterness and offer prayers for genuine peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and its leadership at all tiers of governance.

He also urged Muslims to always preach against religion extremism and allow lessons of the season to continue to guide their conducts long after the celebrations.

Lateef Ibrahim/Tom Okpe/Mathew Dadiya, Abuja, Moses Oyediran & Segun Olaniyan, Katsina