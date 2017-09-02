Eid-el-Kabir: Amosun Preaches Selfless Sacrifice

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has enjoined Muslim faithful to demonstrate the virtue of selfless sacrifice as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta yesterday, the governor said, while I join my Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate this holy day, I urge you to reflect on the essence of the festival.

“Otherwise known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, the Eil-el-Kabir presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the faith, with which Ibrahim (Abraham) willingly agreed to sacrifice his son and was set to let go of his personal belief, just in obedience to the command of Allah.

“With this, we should lay aside all forms of religious, ethnic and tribal sentiments, in the interest of unity, peace, progress and prosperity of not only ourselves but also the nation.

“Therefore, I call on all of us to ensure that as we celebrate, we should seek the face of Allah to be merciful unto us and as well heal our land. We should not relent in praying for wisdom, with which our leaders will see our nation through these challenging times”, the governor said.

Wishing all Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Amosun urged them to do so in a state of piety as it is a solemn festival.

Idu Jude Abuja