Eid-el-Kabir: Ambode tasks Christians, Muslims on unity for greater Lagos

Lagos state governor, Akiwumi Ambode, has declared that his administration is an inclusive governance for all citizens irrespective of their religions as he urged both Christians and Muslims to unite together to ensure greater Lagos.

He said this at the 2017 Eid-Il-Kabir celebrated by Muslims in Agege Local Government where he assured them that his administration will remain committed to their welfare and well being irrespective of their location within the State without prejudice to ethnic, religious and socio-economic background.

Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Samuel Adejare, who represented the Governor at the event which tookm place at the Agege Maternity said the Eid-il-Kabir celebration is to make people know that the governor cares for them and that his administration is an inclusive one that has brought governance to the grassroots .

“The governor really wants to see them enjoy this Sallah. The message is that in this part of the country which should also be replicated in other parts, that your faith should not affect your relationship with others, faith is between you and your God and no third party. As human that has this faith in God we should come together, appreciate one another, enjoy, cohabit, work together to make this Lagos the Lagos of our dream” he said.

The commissioner for environment said concerning the Green Lagos project, he believes that during the Sallah celebration there will be a lot of generation of waste but he implores everybody to pack their wastes very well adding that the Greener Lagos will soon be launched by the Governor and that people should key into it by disposing their refuse properly.

“I implore everyone to look after his environment because if your environment is dirty you will be charged to court, cleaner environment will bring us good health for us to enjoy life and generations to come” he said.

Representing the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, a Director in the Ministry, Mr. Bolaji Ajetumobi, said this year’s Eid-il-Kabir is being celebrated simultaneously across all the 20 Local Governments of the state in accordance to the vision of inclusive government which is citizens oriented government,

“At this juncture, I want to appreciate Governor Ambode for this initiative and for identifying with the Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-il-Kabir, it is also gratifying to know that this administration has been a very impactful one that is focused on developmental programme that will benefit all citizens without leaving anyone behind, I urge you all to support and participate in the administration policy and programme that will take Lagos State to greater height”, he said.

The event featured quiz competition on Quran study among pupils representing the six education districts in the state as prizes were awarded to winners.