Eid el- Fitr: Shun reckless statements, Buhari urges Nigerians

…As Dogara calls for unity among Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of greetings to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement issued in Abuja at the weekend.

According to the statement, the President, who is currently on medical vacation in London, urged all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements.

The message reads: “I am immensely grateful to God for His mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast.

“My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brothers Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen.

“We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.

“Happy Eid-el-Fitr.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7, to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks.

In his Eid el-Fitri message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, urged religious leaders to continue to preach and promote the virtues of unity, love and peaceful co-existence for Nigeria to attain greatness.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Dogara urged Nigerians to eschew divisive and hate tendencies.

Dogara said that Nigerians must learn to live in harmony, tolerate one another and see the nation’s diversity as a source of strength.

“For Nigeria to attain greatness and fulfill its potentials, we must regard our diversity as a source of strength and continue to promote and strengthen the unity, peace and progress of the country at all times,’’ the Speaker said.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fast, Dogara urged them to demonstrate the lessons of kindness, tolerance and submission to the higher authority identified with the holy month.

He also urged them to put Nigeria first in all their endeavours.

“I wish to enjoin our Muslim brothers to always be guided by the spirit and lessons of piety, forgiveness, love, charity and good neighbourliness learnt in the holy month of Ramadan and put Nigeria first in all your undertakings,’’ Dogara said.

The Speaker further expressed optimism that with the passage and subsequent signing of the 2017 budget, Nigeria is at the verge of surmounting the current recession and fulfilling its potential as a nation.