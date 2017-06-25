Eid-el-Fitr: Senator Kwamkwaso secures release of 290 prisoners in Kano

Senator Rabiu Kwamkwaso has secured the release of 290 inmates, who were serving various jail terms in various prisons in the state.

Break down of the number: Goron Dutse prison 70, Gwarzo prison 47, Tudun Wada prison 110, central prison 38, Kiru prison 25.

13 of the beneficiaries were females while the remaining 277 were males who were arrested and prosecuted for committing various criminal offences.

The beneficiaries were given N3000 each to enable them transport themselves to their respective home towns and villages to participate in the Eid El-Fitr.

More photos below…