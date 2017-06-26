Eid-el-Fitr: FG will do all it can to sustain Nigeria’s unity- Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will do all it can to sustain Nigeria’s unity and stability to ensure speedy progress of the country.

Osinbajo gave the reassurance when a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the FCT Minister Muhammed Bello paid him Sallah homage at the Aguda House, Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, a peaceful Nigeria will give room for more development and enhance welfare of the people.

The acting president, who received the delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, charged all Nigerians to look beyond their ethnic or religious beliefs while dealing with each other in order to move the nation forward.

“Your ethnicity does not matter and that is why for us, unity is so important that we must work together to make sure that our country is able to take care of the millions of people we govern.

“God expects us to take care of the poor and those suffering, to ensure that we use government resources only in such a way that will be good for the majority of our people.’’

He re-echoed President Buhari’s sallah message to citizens, saying that the country must remain united.

According to the acting president, the gains of unity include, love toward one another, integrity, enjoying the endowments of the nation, gaining respect globally and diversity among others.

“Our unity is not negotiable. We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with.

“So many nations envy what we have as a nation.’’

The acting president used the opportunity to pray for President Buhari’s quick recovery and return to Nigeria, adding that “the President still has a lot to do for Nigeria’’.

“We are praying every day and we know that the Lord God Almighty who we serve will bring our President back in good health and that he will serve this nation with the same determination and the same spirit of oneness, the same spirit that he has always served this nation from when he was a young man.

“He will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it.’’

In his remarks, leader of the delegation and Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, thanked security agencies, religious and traditional rulers in the territory for their efforts toward achieving peaceful co-existence among the diverse groups in the FCT.

The minister noted that the kind of harmonious relationship being exhibited by the residents of the FCT needed to be replicated in other states of the federation.

According to him, paying Sallah homage is traditional and a mark of respect for the President.

Speakers at the event commended the acting president for guiding the country so well in the absence of President Buhari, who is currently on medical vacation in London.

The Acting Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Mohammad Adamu and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter, Reverend Samson Jonah, offered prayers for the quick recovery of President Buhari.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, some members of the National Assembly and cabinet ministers were part of the delegation.