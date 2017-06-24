Eid el- Fitr: Dogara calls for unity among Nigerians

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has urged religious leaders to continue to preach and promote the virtues of unity, love and peaceful co-existence for Nigeria to attain greatness.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Dogara urged Nigerians to eschew divisive and hate tendencies.

Dogara said that Nigerians must learn to live in harmony, tolerate one another and see the nation’s diversity as a source of strength.

“For Nigeria to attain greatness and fulfill it’s potentials, we must regard our diversity as a source of strength and continue to promote and strengthen the unity, peace and progress of the country at all times,’’ the Speaker said.

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fast, Dogara urged them to demonstrate the lessons of kindness, tolerance and submission to the higher authority identified with the holy month.

He also urged them to put Nigeria first in all their endeavours.

“I wish to enjoin our Muslim brothers to always be guided by the spirit and lessons of piety, forgiveness, love, charity and good neighbourliness learnt in the holy month of Ramadan and put Nigeria first in all your undertakings,’’ Dogara said.

The Speaker further expressed optimism that with the passage and subsequent signing of the 2017 budget, Nigeria is at the verge of surmounting the current recession and fulfilling its potential as a nation.