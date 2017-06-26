Eid el Fitr: Atiku Advocates for unity, tolerance

Former Vice President and All Progressive Congress Chieftain, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has call on Nigerians to demonstrate a greater spirit of tolerance and firm commitment to peaceful coexistence which he describes as the prerequisite for unity and love in Nigeria.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period, Atiku urges Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the fast which include self discipline and sacrifice through abstention from eating, drinking and sinful acts.

A press statement from his media office congratulating the Muslim faithful reads: “Abstention from eating and drinking should go a long way to create empathy from the rich towards the poor making the well to do appreciate the conditions of millions who go hungry because of poverty.

“I urge all well to do Muslims to identify with ordinary Nigerians who go without food almost every day and to be more concerned about what to do to improve their plight.”

The Waziri Adamawa also urges all Muslims to extend the lessons of the fasting period beyond the Ramadan.

Speaking on Nigeria’s current challenges, the former Vice President calls on his fellow Muslims to be good ambassadors of Islam by demonstrating the spirit of tolerance, love, respect for others and firmer commitment to peaceful coexistence noting that “Nigeria’s diversity should be translated into love and religion should be a vehicle for cementing love and harmony amongst the people.

“The greatest tribute Muslims can pay to the Prophet Muhammad is to live by his example of a pacifist spirit and tolerance adding, “These are the tools with which to strengthen the pillars of Nigeria’s unity. There is no religion in the world that doesn’t preach love, but practice has far greater impact on perception than precept”.

The former Vice President also commends Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), for giving a good account of him in running the affairs of the country; “while we all continue to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari who is receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

”Professor Osinbajo has demonstrated strong leadership by moving fast to nip the recent tension in the country in the bud which arose from the quit notice issued on the Igbos by a Coalition of Northern Youth group and the counter notices from groups from other regions.

“By moving quickly to invite chief executives of the 36 states, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other leaders of thought across the country, the Acting President has proved himself to be a very sensitive leader who demonstrated remarkable resourcefulness at a point the country’s unity was being ominously threatened.

“Professor Osinbajo’s prompt response to the situation had earned him the respect of many Nigerians; Nigeria cannot afford to toy with its unity when the rest of Africa envies its resilience”, he added.

Tom Okpe, Abuja