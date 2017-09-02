Eid al-Kabir: Abuja residents laments price increase of food items

As the Eid al-Kabir is celebrated around the world today, Muslims all over the country are in the final phase of their preparation to make this year’s celebration glamorous despite the economic downturn the country is facing.

Our Correspondent who went round town to get a feel of the preparations, reports that commercial activities are in top gear in many markets in the metropolis, with people buying and selling essential items, especially food and drinks, in bulk in preparation for the Sallah.

However, this year’s Sallah appears to wear a different look as buses loaded with people going on Sallah vacations in their respective home towns is yet to be noticed, which is quite unusual.

Some of the Muslim faithful who spoke with the Daily Times expressed their gratitude to God for keeping them alive to participate in the fasting as well as celebrate the sallah.

“A lot of blessings come with the observation of Ramadan, I thank God for keeping me and my family alive to participate this year and pray we receive the blessings,’’ Adamu, a meat seller in Garki market said.

Hajiya Saadatu Aminu, a civil servant, said she was also happy to witness the end of Ramadan, but lamented the high cost of food stuff and other goods in the market.

She said that the high cost of goods would limit the fun and merry celebrations for her and many other families that were struggling to live daily.

She said, “all praises is due to Allah. “My issue now is the price of things in the market; so many families cannot afford to buy the few things they need for the sallah due to the cost of foodstuff and other goods.

Another Garki resident, Ahmed Abdul lamented the high cost of goods saying, he is still expecting a miracle from God to enable him celebrate with his family.

“We are still expecting God’s miracles in our family, because we have not prepared at all.

“Now that ram is costly, the one I priced yesterday was going for N70,000, and I don’t have such amount. I am still looking for cheaper price even if it is small. I don’t mind any, for now” he said.

Another resident of Chika,a satellite town in the FCT who also lamented the increase on price or goods and commodities said, “I don’t understand what is wrong this year, but I still give thanks to Almighty Allah for life. I thought we are the only ones affected, but when I asked other people how they are preparing, they all gave the same story. It’s quite bad because before, we would have bought ram at least a week before Sallah. But here we are this year no traces of ram.

Mr Sulaiman Kazeem, who came to buy ram at Karu Ram Market, said that the prices of ram in the market were on the high side.

“In fact, we thought because there is scarcity of funds in circulation, prices of rams will be affordable.

“I came to this market with N45, 000 thinking that I will get a medium price ram at the price.

“To my surprise, the least medium ram here cost N60, 000 this is too much.

“The dealers should consider the fact that there is no money, everybody is just trying to kill ram to mark the festival,” he said.

Kazeem said that he needed to add another N15, 000 to the money he brought to the market in order to buy his choice ram.

Alhaji Wada Abdullahi, the Chairman, Karu Ram Market, Abuja, complained that the high cost of transportation fares and feeding contributed to the high cost of livestock.

Abdulahi however said that the price would come down after the festive period.Meanwhile, owners of some of the fun centres visited are optimistic of patronage during the celebration, with many already putting things in shape in great expectation.

Francesca Iwambe, Abuja