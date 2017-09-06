EFCC nabs MAPOLY students for cyber fraud

Seven National Diploma (ND) students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun state, have been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos zonal office.

The suspects, Adesina Olalekan, Makinde Noheem, Toheeb Ogunowo, Somotun Olusola, Somotun Sodiq, Tajudeen Hafeez Bolaji and Kareem Olaseni were said to be studying different courses in the institution and had been charged to court by the agency for conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretenses and possession of forged documents.

The suspects, who had allegedly been into the fraudulent act, were apprehended following their flamboyant life style were linked to internet and lottery scam, forgery of financial instruments.

One of the suspects, Olseni, a 21-year-old Business Administration student, said he created a Facebook account with the name Dean Robert, with which he interacted with his victims.

“I tell them (his victims) that they have won Facebook lottery. I have people who receive the money sent by the victims. Then, the money is remitted into my personal accounts domiciled in GTBank and Skye Bank,” he said.

Items such as laptops, forged documents, and more were recovered from the suspects during their arrests.

The suspects will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.