Education : Anambra honours best performing students

Anambra State Government has made cash presentations to the students of Anambra State who scored highest in this year’s Federal Common Entrance Examination, as well as the State’s Debate Team who emerged victorious in the just concluded World Schools Debating Championship, held in Bally, Indonesia where 53 countries participated.

The two pupils who scored 189 out of 200 in the examinations were Miss Chinazom Onubogu aged 10, who hails from Obosi is a pupil of God’s Wisdom International School, Nnewi and Miss Chinecherem Emeka-Egbuna from Ichida, aged 11, is a pupil of Tendercare International School, Nkwelle Ezunaka.

The Debate Team comprised three students from Secondary Schools in the State.

Receiving them during the State Executive Council meeting at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka, the State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano expressed satisfaction for making the state proud, saying it explained the high quality education offered to students in the state schools.

Announcing the awards, the Governor said “each students in the Debate Team will receive cash prize of N100,000, while their two coaches will get N150,000 each.”

” For the two pupils who made us proud in the common entrance examination, both of them will receive the sum of N50,000 each, as well as secondary school and University scholarships subject to their performance, while their schools will get the sum of N150, 000 each.” Governor added.

The Governor who commended the students and pupils for the laudable feats attained, said his administration would continue to reward distinguished achievements that would attract honor to the state.

He encouraged the students and pupils to continue to excel in their studies, reminding them that with hardwork, belief in God and their ability, the sky would be their limit.

On her part, the Commissioner for Education, Prof Kate Omenugha said the achievements bear eloquent testimony to the fact that the state education sector under the present administration was moving forward.

Responding on behalf of the Debate Team, Miss Precious Chigozie thanked the governor for recognizing them and supporting them to garner international experience in debating by sponsoring them to the World Schools debating Championship.

In their remarks, the pupils, Miss Onubogu and Miss Emeka-Egbuna shared their dreams of becoming important persons in future, said the governor’s appreciation would spur them to greater achievements in honor of the state.

The pupils later received some medical books from the State Ministry of Education in support of their academic ambitions.