EDSG vows to sanction violators of sanitation law

In continuation of its developmental strides towards obtaining a clean and orderly city, Edo State Government has vowed to wield the big stick on defaulters of the sanitation and pollution management law.

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Hon. Reginald Okun, dropped this hint during an assessment visit to Lagos Street to seal a building where a commercial toilet was being operated illegally.

The Commissioner said health and safety of its citizens is paramount in the Godwin Obaseki-led government, and warned that defaulters will be dealt with for any related offence.

Okun said government will no longer condone illegal operation of commercial toilet that could pose danger to the health of people living in the locality.

He said the breach of the Sanitation and Pollution Management Law No. 5 of 2010 prompted the seal of building No. 59, Lagos Street.

Okun said the commercial toilet disposes excreta, silt, and general waste to public drain which was no longer tolerable.

He enjoined all who must operate such business to seek the necessary approval from the necessary quarters to avoid being caught by the law.