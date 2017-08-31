EDSG to partner WHARC on improved Primary Health Care services

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration would partner Women’s Health And Action Research Center (WHARC) in developing the state’s Primary Health Care Centres to improve the health and well-being of Edo citizens.

The state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, made the disclosure when he received members of WHARC, led by Prof. Friday Okonofua on behalf of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Benin City.

Hon. Shaibu assured them that the Governor Obaseki-led administration is ready to buy ideas that would improve the health sector in the state, saying that as a professional body, government would partner them to fast track the process of facility upgrade in the health sector.

While commending the group for their initiative and willingness to support Edo State government in the area of PHC improvement, Shaibu promised that government would look into the issues raised which bothered on the condition of Primary Health Care Centres in the state, adding that taking Edo to greater height cannot be achieved by government action alone.

He directed the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, to liaise with WHARC on how to renovate health care centre’s across the state, emphasising that the present administration would not condone overestimated bills in contract execution.

Earlier in an address, Chairman, Board of trustees of WHARC, Prof. Friday Okonofua, said their visit was to let government have insight to what their group does and to assure government of their support.

Okonofua stated that WHARC would be able to attract and mobilise international resources to support Edo State government in developing the Primary Health Care, saying that the cost of renovating Primary Health Care Centres is not too much as some people think.‎