Edo PDP blasts Obaseki on one year anniversary

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government scorecard in his first in office citing alleged insecurity.

Appraising the first year anniversary of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki , Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo chairman, Dan Orbih said the APC government has lost touch with the people of the state following her inability to live up to its electioneering campaign promises after one year in office.

He said insecurity, comatose state of the government owned hospitals in the state, non-payment of Pensioners arrears and gratuity spanning several years, Bad roads, high taxation burden on the state residents were begging for attention.

He added that rather than focus on the business providing governance for the state, the governor set out to waste millions of tax payers’ money in the celebration of its first year anniversary tagged,” Edo Government Investment Summit, Alaghodaro 2017″.

Orbih who stressed that insecurity in the state is unbearable cited incessant kidnapping and wanton killings as one of the achievements of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led APC government.

“There is no security of lives and Property in Edo State.One cannot walk or drive through major streets in the state capital and its environ for fear of been kidnapped or killed by gunmen. There is nothing to show that this government will do anything to address the suffering of the people. ”

He urged Edo people not to relent in their prayers adding that PDP has a moral responsibility to ensure development of the state.

Reacting, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on media and communication, Crusoe Osagie said, “The PDP has demonstrated its lack of capacity to appreciate the new direction the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration is taking the state, with the opposition party’s consistent embarrassing comments on the well thought out programmes of the APC.”

“The very few people still left in the rag tag drowning PDP have shown that they are stuck with their medieval and archaic approach to governance,by attempting to tarnish the rising profile the state has earned with her lofty programmes,especially the Alaghodaro Investment summit organised by the APC-led Edo state government,adding that”Their claims of the state’s indebtedness are all lies and should be discountenanced”.

By Titus Akhigbe,Benin