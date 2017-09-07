Edo Local Councils share N2.146bn for August

The Edo Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has said that the total allocation for the 18 Local Government Councils in the state for the month of August was N2, 146,235,377.

Head of Owan East Local Government Administration, Mr. Akeena Ade-Akhani, presented the figures after the JAAC Meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.

He said the amount spent on mandatory expenditures was N1, 440, 618, 407, which includes N1, 091, 012, 888 for teachers’ salary, while the distributable sum left for the 18 local councils was put at N705, 616, 970.

Ade-Akhani added that the sum of N212, 879,888 was used for the payment of local government pensioners.

He further said that the meeting reviewed the use of electronic-system for revenue collection in the state which has recorded appreciable success and emphasised that the state government was not deducting any money from the local government allocations.