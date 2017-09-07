Edo Assembly receives petition on Bank’s ATM dispensing fake currency

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital, received a petition against one of the commercial banks in the state (name withheld), whose Automated Teller Machine (ATM) allegedly dispenses fake Naira notes.

The petitioner, Mr. Charles Ajiboye, said he visited the bank’s ATM at the Oba Market in Benin on September 4, 2017 with his ATM card to withdraw N3, 000 when he ran out of cash.

According to him, he expressed surprise when he was accosted and accused of allegedly spending fake currency notes at the point of purchase at the market.

The petitioner said he immediately left for the Oba Market Police Station to lay his complaint, but was not given audience, hence he forwarded a petition to the State House of Assembly.

Consequently, the Speaker, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto, referred the petition to the House Standing Committee on Finance, Budget and Appropriation, for investigation.

Adjoto directed the committee to report back to the House within two weeks.

The House was also in receipt of a petition from the Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria, appealing to the state government to start work on the proposed International market.