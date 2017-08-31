Edo Assembly to partner police on conducive business, living environment

The Edo House of Assembly is to partner with the Edo State Police Command to provide a conducive atmosphere for sustenance, safety of lives and property in the state.

The Speaker, Mr. Kabiru Adjoto (APC-Akoko-Edo I), made the remark on Monday when he led Principal Officers of the House on a courtesy visit to the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, in Benin, the state capital.

Adjoto said that the visit was the first official assignment of the house since the change of leadership on August 14, 2017 that brought him in as the Speaker.

According to the speaker, the house is extending a hand of fellowship to the police, for a cordial working relationship.

Responding, Gwandu appreciated the lawmakers for their decision to partner the police in crime fighting and prevention.

The police commissioner reiterated the commitment of the Edo police command to give every necessary support to enable the people of the state to be able to work in a peaceful environment and to live without fear.

He said that the lawmakers’ visit was a demonstration of the level of cohesion and cordial relationship between the police and the state legislature.

According to him, the police performance could not have been possible without the support of the state government and the people.

“Crime fighting requires community support through intelligence gathering, to enable the people sleep with their two eyes closed,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has extended its business calendar from August 31 to September 15, 2017.

The house said it was to enable it conclude work on all pending bills and resolutions.