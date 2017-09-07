Edo Assembly: Group faults removal of Okonoboh

A social-cultural group in Edo State, Esan Youth Association (EYA), on Wednesday, faulted the removal of Mr. Justin Okonoboh as the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, declaring that the development has shut out Edo Central Senatorial District from the topmost leadership positions (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) of government in the state.

The group in a statement issued by Comrade Oyomon Francis and Comrade Okojie Linus, president and secretary respectively, said Okonoboh’s impeachment negates the principle of federal character, equity and fairness.

Okonoboh, who hails from Edo Central, was impeached on August 14 and replaced by Hon. Kabiru Adjotu.

Adjotu and the State’s Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu hails from Edo North Senatorial District, while Governor Godwin Obaseki is from Edo South.

The association alleged that all top official of the state government and indigenes of the state occupying federal positions were either of Edo South or North extraction.