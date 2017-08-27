Economic Sabotage Behind Renewed Boko Haram Attacks – Group

An anti-terror group, Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT) has said the renewed hostility by boko haram terrorists in the northeast is being fuelled by economic motivations of crude oil in the Lake Chad Basin and not religious philosophy.

The group said the the religious philosophy of the terrorists has been dumped for economic motivations, even as it alleged that the terrorists are suspected to be sponsored by forces opposed to Nigeria’s exploration of crude oil within her territorial boundaries in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The intermittent suicide bomb attacks particularly around the Chad Basin region, as evident in the recent terrorists’ ambush of oil geologists on research mission in the area are prompted by economic considerations,” NCAT National Co-ordinator, Comrade Gabriel Onoja said while addressing journalists in Jos, the Plateau state capital, on Sunday

Nigerians should not lose track of this dynamism in the focus of Boko Haram terrorists confrontation of Nigeria

While commending the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai and other Service Chiefs who have complied with the relocation order by the President to the Northeast with every zeal to terminate the journey of terrorism finally, the NCAT coordinator expressed confidence in the ability of the military to relentlessly continue to monitor to keep outsmarting terrorists in their changed strategies.

He said, “this would ensure they defeat every form of new ideology or strategies that the remnants of terrorists and veiled agents may wish to adopt in the nearest future to create an impression of resurgence again.”

Onoja who insisted that the Boko haram terrorists led by Abubakar Shekau has been defeated by the military specifically said that the Nigerian military’s ambitious, determined and courageous tackling of the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria, especially, in the Northeast has conferred on a once troubled and restless nation, respite, normalcy and peace envied by the rest of the world.

He said this respite is not only felt in the Northeast region, but it has berthed in other states/cities in the country previously tormented and terrorized by the Islamic extremist sect, Boko Haram terrorists.