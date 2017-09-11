Weapons seized in Apapa

There is heightened security presence at Tin-Can Island following the apprehension of containerized weapons.

More to follow

Update: Operatives of the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, have smashed a syndicate that specialised in smuggling weapons into the country after the discovery of 1,100 pump action riffles loaded in a 20-foot container.

The weapons, which originated from Turkey, were concealed inside the container whose Bill of Laden indicated that it was conveying hand wash basins.

Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli, who disclosed the discovery, said that already a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command have been arrested.