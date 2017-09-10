Don’t sell your conscience to politicians for meal, group urges youths

The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos Chapter, on Sunday called on Nigerian youths to stop running after politicians for meal but rather put them on their toes to move the nation forward.

The group made the call in a statement jointly signed by Mr AbdulWaheed Odunuga, the State Coordinator, and Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe, the General Secretary in Lagos.

The group also urged the youth to desist from selling their conscience and future for whatever gain, but be patriotic about the nation.

They said: “We are not in dispute with the fact that selfish politicians are fond of harbouring and moving around with parochial youths as campaign tools and stooges.

“Many of these politicians end up being fraudulent with little or none to show for service leadership.

“We need to defy the common practice by youths running after politicians for meals; rather we should focus more on tasking our ourselves on critical thinking on providing solutions to societal problems.”

According to them, BYO is one of the youth movements that has singularly and in partnership with reputable stakeholders, planned, implemented and organised various beneficial social programmes.

The group said that such programmes include, seminars, advocacies, policy reviews, political involvements, establishment of cooperative society to mention a few.

According to them, there are proactive youths with good foresights for societal, political and economic developments for the nation.

“We should be fighting for the mantle of leadership not only for youth inclusion and interests but also for the good of all Nigerians.

“As youths, we need to always respect national and general interests, above all other individual interests as bedrock for national progress.”

The youth group said that President Muhammadu Buhari remained its role model of integrity and patriotism.(NAN)