Don warns parents against aiding wards to cheat in examination

Dr Issa Sanusi, a lecturer with the University of Ilorin, has warned parents in the habit of assisting their children to cheat during the

examination to desist from the act.

Sanusi of the Department of Linguistics, Faculty of Arts of the institution, made the call during a public function on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of a summer lesson organised by Balogun Gambari Youth Movement in the area.

According to him, examination malpractice remains one of the serious challenges facing the education sector in the country.

The lecturer expressed concern that employers of labour no longer have confidence in the quality of certificates acquired in the nation’s institutions of higher learning due to examination malpractice.

“This is largely due to fraudulent means of acquiring certificates as it has become the order of the day in our present society,” he said.

Sanusi stressed the need for stakeholders to rise to the challenges facing education sector by discharging their responsibilities effectively.

He warned that unless examination malpractice was abated, the country might be producing uneducated citizens that could become liability to the society in future.

The don urged government to provide environment conducive for pupils and students to learn and give priority to welfare of teachers.

Earlier in his remark, Malam Abdulrazaq Ibrahim, the Chairman, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, described examination malpractice as ‘a canker worm that had eaten deep into the fabric of the country’s education sector’.

He urged participants at the summer lesson to make use of lessons they derived from the various lectures delivered during the exercise, stressing that the knowledge and experience would go a long way in checking examination malpractice in the sector. (NAN)

