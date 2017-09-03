Dogara condoles Benue Govt., victims over flood disaster

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has sympathised with the government and people of Benue over the flooding that displaced many people and destroyed property in 12 local government areas.

Dogara, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, also sympathised particularly with the victims of the flood.

According to him, the House is in the final stages of providing legal framework to address natural disasters caused by the effects of climate change.

“I sympathise with the government and people of Benue State over the loss caused by the floods that ravaged their homes, farmlands, businesses and displaced over 100,000 people from their homes.

“This is one flooding too many and emphasises the urgent need for targeted solutions to the problems affecting our environment.

“The House of Representatives has already gone far in this regard with a Bill for the Establishment of an agency dealing exclusively with climate change issues,” Dogara said.

The speaker further urged the National Emergency Management Agency, Ecological Funds Office and other relevant government agencies to urgently come to the aid of the people of Benue and the victims. (NAN)