Dino must go’ – Kogi West youths

The Federal High Court verdict on the ongoing process of the recall of Dino Melaye from Senate, has elicited y ouths from Kogi west as they expressed solidarity with the court ruling which gave the Independent Electoral Commission the go ahead with the recall process.

The youth in their scores stormed the Nigeria Union of Journalist press centre in Lokoja, dancing and shouting “Dino Melaye must go,” saying they are happy with the court ruling which they described as victory for democracy.

They carried placards with inscription ‘Dino must Go,’ ‘This ruling is a victory for democracy.’

Ilugunka David, who spoke on behalf of the youth, said that they were out to express solidarity with the efforts to recall the Senator who they described as poor representative of the people of Kogi West senatorial District.

Iligunka said the recall would serve as a deterent to the political class that powers belong to the people.

Idris Ahmed Lokoja