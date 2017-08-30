Diamond bank: Workshop seeks to boost entrepreneurship

Diamond Bank has again reiterated its support for entrepreneurs who are into Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the recently organised SME Seminar.

This just as the participants at the Port Harcourt version of the seminar commended the bank on sustained passion for SMEs growth.

Commenting on this development, Head, Emerging Business, Diamond Bank, Mark Ifashe, said all hands must be on deck to groom business owners to cut down on the high mortality rate of new businesses.

He said new business fail because of wrong practices. This, he said, prompted Diamond Bank to always bring entrepreneurs together for teaching and grooming to reduce casualty syndrome.

The bank in a document, explained that the South-South Regional Head of Diamond bank, Mkem Okoro, said the bank has passion for SMEs and commitment to entrepreneurial development.

While welcomed participants, he noted that the seminar was deliberately made free to help the SMEs grow their businesses, however, implored them to make sure they take something home and ensured implementation in their businesses.

The lender stated that the event had in attendance different participants from different industries ranging from full time business operators to professionals in the health sector including medical doctors, pharmacists and full time employees who also own their own businesses and desire to move their business to viable corporations.

For instance, a pharmacist and CEO of Kingzy Pharma Limited, Kingsley Amagba, commended Diamond Bank for their sustained passion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and for their loan policy that boosts business operators.

One of the Speakers at the event, Eugenia Marcus, CEO of Truffles Global Resources, said the huge crowd was a sign that a paradigm shift has occurred, adding that it was gratifying that educated youths were taking over the business scene.

She said it is the educated entrepreneurs that would move a business from SMEs and enterprises to corporations and conglomerates in the coming years.

She also harped on the need for systems and structures that would carry a business so that the business owner would not need to be present all the time.

Temitope Omoniyi