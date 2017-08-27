DG, SON warns electrical dealers on dangers of fakes products

Newly elected Executives of the Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria (EDAN), Alaba International Market have been challenged to embrace self-regulation as part of the fight against the dangers posed by substandard products to the economy.

Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Osita Aboloma, who gave the challenge while receiving the executive members in his office stated that over 70 per cent of cables traded in Nigeria passed through the Alaba International Market.

According to him, if the traders chose to stock and sell only quality cables and other electrical appliances, importers of sub standard products would have no market for their nefarious activities.

He urged the dealers to be more patriotic by patronizing certified made in Nigeria cables and shun imported sub standard and cloned cables from abroad.

Aboloma advised the group to guide their members on the need to register all products with SON for traceability and confirmation of quality status in the overall interest the Nation and its citizens.

Also speaking at the occasion, SON’s Director of Compliance, Engr. Bede Obayi charged the dealers to consciously work at developing a positive reputation for the market.

He warned that Nigerians are becoming better informed by the day, as many other outlets are providing healthy competition to the Alaba International Market on cables and other electrical appliances.

SON Head of Electrical Laboratory, Mr. Richard Adewumi advised EDAN members to pay greater attention to issues like ratings, labels and product manuals in order to be in better position to guide their customers rightly.

Earlier, the President of EDAN, Chief Fabian Ezeorjika commended the SON DG for the renewed fight against substandard products in the Nigerian market; and pledged the commitment of his Executive to SON in that regard.

He invited the SON DG and his management to bring the message of standardization and quality assurance to EDAN members at the Alaba International Market in order to broaden their knowledge on electrical cables and appliances.

Idu Jude Abuja