Development of Inland waterways will reduce road accidents – NIWA official

The Deputy General Manager, Nigeria Inland Waterways (NIWA), Mrs. Uche Amadi, has expressed the need for Nigeria to improve the inland waterways so as to reduce accidents and engender safer higher ways.

Mrs. Amadi spoke in Onitsha, the Anambra State commercial nerve centre, when participants at Navy War College, Nigeria course one visited the moribund Onitsha River Port as part of their one week study tour of Anambra State.

She said although the lower river Niger has been dredged, due to excessive siltation, there was compelling need for continuous maintenance of dredged areas.

The Deputy General Manager said the Onitsha River Port was on the process of being concessioned and if achieved, it was expected that the River which would be navigable from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, Onitsha to Warri and Onitsha to Lokoja will boast the economy of the country.

She opined that if Lower Niger becomes active, there would be no need for businessmen like Alhaji Aliko Dangote to invest in haulage vehicles to evacuate their products through road and that will result in longer life span for our roads and less accidents.

Mrs. Amadi said that when waterways are effectively used, organisations apart from investing less in haulage vehicles, will rather invest in warehouses.

She said that NIWA and investors can collaborate with the Nigerian Navy to provide effective security along the Nigeria Inland Waterways.

Stressing the importance investing in Nigeria Inland Waters, Mrs. Amadi said it will also provide fertile land for all year round farming for those along the river bank.

She stated that the major challenges facing the development of Inland waterways were policy somersault and bureaucratic bottleneck on the part of the Government.

The Commandment, Navy War College, Nigeria, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia, said the College was set up to improve the technical competence of Navy to meet the dynamic global competitiveness and innovation required of the Force.

He said in the College, they develop the capacity of selected officers and they embark on the tour states to learn the efforts of various State Governments on in developing maritime safety and development.

He said at the end, the tour will form part of their report and make commendation to improve maritime security.

Addressing the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, members of the board and management of Interfact Beverages, Udofia lauded traditional institution for bringing peace in their respective communities.

He also thanked the traditional ruler for the support given to Nigeria Naval Post, Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government of Anambra State.

In his response, Igwe Achebe said Onitsha as an ancient and commercial city has played host to many ethnic groups in the country for years now.

He said the city has also been known for the spread of education and Christianity in this part of the country and commended the Nigerian Navy for their role in in providing maritime security in the country.

The team had earlier paid courtesy call to the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Nkem Okeke and other companies in Onitsha.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze