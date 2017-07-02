Deputy gov condoles Onu Ibaji over son’s death

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achub, has condoled with the Onu Ibaji and chairman Ibaji Traditional Council, HRH Chief John Egwemi, over the death of his son, Professor Victor Egwemi.

Achuba, who described the death of the professor as a huge lost to the family and Kogi state at large, said it would be difficult to fill the vacuum the death has created in the educational umpire of the state.

The deputy governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Akor Sylvester, described the deceased as a young gentleman whose contributions to educational development would not be forgotten while praying God to repose his soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Achuba said death is inevitable, urging all Christians to prepare at all times and do what is right and just in the eyes of the Lord.

He enjoined those the professor left behind to see his death as an act of God, noting that death is a necessary end.

Professor Victor Egwemi, till his death, was the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Ibrahim Babagida University, Lampai, Niger state.