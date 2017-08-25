Dental College in Enugu‎, soon to become degree awarding institution

The Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu has revealed that the institute will soon commence the award of degrees as part of its up-grade.

The Rector of the college, Dr. John Emaimo, disclosed this while receiving members of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Enugu State Chapter during a courtesy call to his office.

Emaimo noted that the degree awarding up-grade of the college would enable it meet high man-power needed in dentistry and its associated therapies.

“The college has been in existence since 1945 with sound programme and students with requisite skills but not much is known about the college which in no distant time be a degree awarding institution,’’ he said.

The rector said that the visit and collaboration with NIPR would assist the college in her quest to have a sound public relations unit.

He said: “On behalf of the management and staff of this great college, I thank the NIPR chairman and his executives for this visit.

“I believe that the visit will boost the college’s image and I will assure you that the college will never let the NIPR down in our resolve to uphold professionalization of all our public relations officers.”

Earlier, the Enugu State Chairman of the NIPR, Mr. Chike Ezugu, intimated the rector and his management team on the need to professionalised all their public relations officers.

Ezugu also revealed that the chapter had been intensifying measures towards a successful hosting of its Annual General Conference of All NIPR Chapter Chairmen and Secretaries in Enugu come October.

He also called for partnership with the college on the event, which would serve as a veritable platform for members of the public to have full knowledge about programmes and aspirations of the college amongst other things.