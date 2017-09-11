Demoralised insurgents surrender in Borno

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday said six Boko Haram insurgents had surrendered to the corps.

The Spokesperson for the command, Mr Bulus James, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

James further disclosed that the repented insurgents surrendered to the corps under the Operation Safe Corridor initiated by the Federal Government.

He said that a large number of demoralised insurgents had also indicated their willingness to renounce their crime and join the society.

James reiterated the command’s commitment to support the military to ensure successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign.

According to him, the command also conducts sensitisation activities with a view to exposing the personnel to the best practices in peace building and conflict resolution.

“The campaign seeks to promote good understanding with sister security agencies as well as enhance mutual relations with society, “he said.

“On Sept. 9, the command graduated sets of trainees who were exposed to modern security services.

‘’The trainees were drawn from a security client of the University of Maiduguri.

“Private security firms are also encouraged to provide useful information to the military and police to end insurgency and stimulate peace building process.”

James warned that the command would de-list unregistered security firms and those that failed to renew their operational licenses in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Safe Corridor is a critical component of the counter-insurgency operation.

It was designed to encourage Boko Haram insurgents to surrender, facilitate their de-radicalisation and rehabilitation for reintegration into the society.

Hundreds of repented Boko Haram insurgents are undergoing three-month deradicalisation process at a military facility in Gombe.