‘We demand 100 per cent loyalty.’ Wike to new commissioners

The Rivers State governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Wednesday swore in 14 commissioners for various portfolios in the state. The governor also swore in a new permanent secretary, Mrs Ibiware Ogolo.

Performing the swearing-in, Governor Wike charged the commissioners to exhibit 100 per cent loyalty to his government at all times.

He said: “We demand 100 per cent loyalty. This work deserves total commitment. When you have the opportunity to serve the state, it is a rare privilege. Therefore, you have to be committed to service. We are rebuilding the state because a lot went wrong during the immediate past administration of the APC. You need to put in your best.”

According to the governor, those who put in their best will be noticed by the people and rewarded in the future, adding “Once you do your work, people will notice you and appreciate the quality of your service to the state. That is why you must continue to put in your best,” he said.

The governor also urged the commissioners to respect their oath of office and live responsibly as top officials of the State Government.

“Don’t see your appointment as your time to eat because there is nothing to eat. You are appointed to work. If you cannot meet up with the tempo of the administration, just withdraw,” he said.

Commissioners sworn in are: Emma Okah, Charles Nwogu, Walter Ibibia, Dr. Tam Jaja, Ukel Oyagiri, Isaac Kamalu, and Albert Miller.

Others are: Boma Iyaye, Emeka Onowu, Prof. Princewill Chike, Tasie Chinedu Nwobueze, Sylvanus Nwankwo, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, and Rodaford Longjohn.

The New Commissioners were screened and confirmed by the Rivers State House of Assembly. Out of the 14 commissioners, 9 were part of the dissolved State Executive Council.

In another development, Governor Wike and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed decorated the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor, Wosu Promise, with his new rank of Superintendent of Police.

The governor and the Commissioner of Police also decorated the State Commander of the C41, Noble Uwoh with his new rank of Superintendent of Police.

Governor Wike congratulated the two police officers on their promotion and urged them to remain committed in their service to the state