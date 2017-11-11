The Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu has warned contractors awarded various school projects under the 2016 Universal Basic Education Commission/Delta State Universal Basic Education Board Intervention Projects against the use of substandard building materials and poorly executed jobs.

Hon. Ogwu handed down the warning while addressing representatives of various firms that qualified for various jobs under the 2016 UBEC/SUBEB intervention Projects at a pre-mobilization meeting with the contractors at the State Universal Basic Education Headquarters Office, Asaba on Thursday 9th of October, 2017.

The Delta SUBEB Boss assures the successful contractors who were awarded the various advertised jobs under the 2016 Federal Government/Delta State Government counterpart intervention projects of all necessary supports including release of mobilization fee, says that the Board will not hesitate to revoke any of the jobs executed below standard.

He also charged the contractors to work closely with the Local Government Education Secretaries and Head Teachers of the schools where the projects are located.

The SUBEB Chairman also charged the contractors to observe all safety rules and ensure that all projects are adequately protected against vandals and theft.

He advised the contractors to also ensure that other school property and facilities are protected against damage and abuse.

Hon. Ogwu while congratulating the contractors, maintained that due process was duly followed on the awards of jobs after a highly competitive and transparent bidding process,

says that the State Government through the Board was irrevocably committed to the successful completion of all the projects in line with the SMART agenda of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

He stated that the projects are parts of the present administration commitments in enhancing the standard and quality of education in the state.

While assuring the various contracting firm that the Board will promptly disburse final payments as soon as Engineers from the Board certifies their jobs to be standard and in tandem with the Bills of Quantity, the SUBEB boss disclosed that funds for the projects has been set aside and available for release.

On his part, the Secretary to the Board, Sir Byron Unini told the Contractors to ensure that standard is their watchword and be free to relate with any Member of the Board should they encounter any challenge in accessing the project funds.

The Director of Planning Research and Statistics of the Board, Architect Pius Ayomanoh who handled the Technical Session of the Meeting, disclosed that the duration of the contracts is 90 (Ninety) days from the date of mobilization

and enjoined the contractors to comply with approved colour of paints, sizes of blocks roof pattern, windows and doors for uniformity.

Architect Ayomanoh also disclosed that any material declared substandard by supervising officials from the Board must be immediately dismantled and reworked, otherwise, the cost of such work and additional cost associated with the rectification will be deducted from contractor’s payment.

NOSA AKENZUA, ASABA