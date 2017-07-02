Delta poly students allege extortion during clearance

Ordinary National Diploma (OND) graduates of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, have accused the staff of the institution of extortion by during their clearance, and urged the rector to call the erring staff to order to enable them (the students) complete the exercise.

The students, who spoke to our reporter in an interview, said the staff collect between N100 and N500 from them before attending to them each time they visited some of the various clearance units for signature.

They wondered why they have to compel them to pay money at various clearance units, saying it was a deliberate attempt by some of the staff to defraud them, noting that such move was another form of advance fraud that needed to be checked by the polytechnic management.

A graduate of the institution, who craved anonymity for fear of been victimized, told our correspondent that it has become a routine for some staff in Sports and Bursary Division to collect money from students against their will, describing such moves as ‘’daylight robbery’’ since they (students) don’t path with the money on their own volition.

She said, ‘’for us to change bank draft to school fees receipts, you will have to pay N100. Again, at the sports unit, you will also pay N100 compulsorily before you can be attended to by the staff and failure to pay this money, they will yell at you unnecessarily or ask you to come on a later date.

‘’In the Bursary Division, they will request for N500 from you before they sign your clearance form and if you don’t pay, they will not sign your clearance form. Most times, they will simply look at you with anger and say,’ you are not ready to clear.’’

While recalling with nostalgia how the former rector, Dr. Snapp Oboreh, tackled such event the last time staff attempted to extort students, pointing that with the change of guard, it seemed the evil trend has been rejuvenated by some dissident staff, even as they called on the polytechnic’s management to address the situation.

But in a swift reaction, the governing council chairman of the school, Mr. Funkekeme Solomon, said investigation was on going to ascertain the authenticity of the allegation, advising that any lecturer found guilty of extortion would be dismissed.

Disclosing that over 300 students recently denounced cult involvement, the former Commissioner for Works called for support for the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in his transformation agenda for the state, wondering why rumour thrive hard in the state.

Meanwhile following rowdy celebrations by graduating students of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, the management of the university has reiterated that all forms of celebrations ranging of pouring of water, popping of Champagne and rough driving within and outside the institution remained banned.

In a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretomode, while reiterating management’s earlier decision, it said in line with Senate decision, it has banned all acts of misconduct usually embarked upon by final-year (graduating) students atg the end of second semester examinations.

The statement, which read in part, noted that in addition to the band ‘’All students are to note the following approved penalties for the under listed acts: rowdy celebration on completion of examinations ON Campus or in the host community hosting the Campuses, the penalty is four semester rustication.

While wishing the students success in the on-going second semester examination, the management of the university, advised them to refrain from acts capable of jeopardizing their future.