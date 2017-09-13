Delta NURTW Cautions Okowa On “Deceptive Counsel” By Politicians

The Leadership of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Delta State has cautioned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa against what it described as “deceptive Counsel by politicians in the governance of the State,

and called on Deltans including members of the Union to sustain their support for the governor in his task of realizing development for the state.

Chief Ifeanyi Obi, the State Chairman of the Union who spoke to our reporters in Asaba yesterday on “deceptive counsel” recently made to the governor by some politicians in the state,

however appealed to politicians to be mindful of their counsel disclosing that these uniformed persons have also formed the habit of criticizing government programmes and policies for with misleading information to members of the public.

Noting that politicians, particularly the “mindless ones” engage on the platform of ignorance of how government works.

Chief Obi said that rather than criticizing government in misleading manners, should take into consideration how they manage their homes the current recession.

Chief Obi called on the governor to be weary of people particularly politicians who would preferred feeding him with lies on the good relationship between the government and the union with the aim of achieving their selfish intention.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Forum has thrown its weight behind the National Assembly on the call for the amendment of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) (Fiscal Incentives Guarantees And Assurances) Act Cap 87 LFN 2004, an act enacted by a regime averse to the development of the Niger-Delta Region.

Barr. Henry Iyalla, Spokesman for the forum, told journalists yesterday in Asaba that it was pertinent that the Act be amended to compel the NLNG to pay three percent of its total annual budget to the Niger-Delta Development Agencies within the Niger-Delta Region.

He said: “we wish to state clearly that the NLNG which has so far been exempted from new laws, regulations, taxes, duties imports or charges of whatever nature in its operations despite environment it has enjoyed from the host communities must, as a duty contribute to the growth and sustainable development of the Niger-Delta Region”.

Saying that the Ijaw Youth Forum supports in totality the amendment of the NLNG Act which guarantees the financial contribution of the NLNG to the development agencies in the Niger-Delta region, Barr.

Iyalla disclosed that such measure would encouraged the payment of taxes/levies to boost the economy of the region, adding “we call on the NLNG to comply with any constitutional amendment and laws governing oil/gas operations in the country”.

“We also call on all members of the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency look into, hasten and pass the bill to amend the NLNG act as it will portray the Assembly in good light” he added.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba