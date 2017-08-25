Delta govt to commence construction on Ubulu-Unor/Ogwashi-Uku link road

The

Delta State Government has said that works on the deplorable Ubulu-Unor, Ogwashi-Uku link road will soon commence.

The State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Auguoye who confirmed this to journalists in Asaba yesterday, said the contract was awarded to FADA Construction Nigeria Limited, adding that the contractor firm would be fully mobilized to site in September.

The works Commissioner explained that the delay in the commencement of works on the link road was informed by the rains, disclosing that the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa was committed to providing the basic infrastructures to Deltans in fulfillment of his electioneering promises.

Expectedly, the Ubulu-Unor, Ogwashi-Uku link road had been begging for attention over two decades with untold experiences by motorists who manage to ply it.

Investigation revealed that due to the effect of the priming of the road, motorists including motorcycle operations find it difficult to access the road, especially with the come of the rains.

While the people of Ubulu-Unor are worst hit by the deplorable state of the road, they have expressed anger that they cannot find their way to neighbouring communities, especially Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Uku where they often buy and sell their farm produce crops.

Mrs. Rosemary Osakwe, a resident of the area who spoke to our reporter said: “for okada to carry you to Ubulu-Unor now from Ogwashi-Uku or Vice-versa, you must arm yourself with at least N1, 000 depending on the weather situation, if the rainfalls, it will be N2, 000” Some commercial motorcycle riders popularly called “Okada who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented that priming the road by the contractor handling the project was the major mistake, adding that they should have left it as it were since they were not commencing the fairing simultaneously.

Apart from the hike in transport fare as a result of the deplorable condition of the road, the commercial motorcycle riders said the bad side of the road had destroyed their motorcycle, leaving them with options of spare parts replacement almost every day.

Further investigation revealed that mysterious snakes following the over grown weeds often times pose frights to the pedestrian who have described the situation to be strange.

An old woman, Madam Ogbob said: “every day big snakes comes out on the road because of the overgrown weeds, and before raising the alarm it will just disappear from the sight”.

But the President General of Unified Ubulu-Unor Development Association (UUDA), Mr. Meshack Kasim when contacted on phone said the union will ensure the completion of works by the contracting firm, FADA when it commences works in September this year.

He said: “the essence of starting the road project by the said month was to allow the rains to subsidize, we will monitor the activities of the contracting firm to ensure speedy completion”.