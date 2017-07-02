Delta community seeks police protection over arson on Madonna School

Residents of Okpanam community in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state, on Sunday called on the police authorities to beef up security at Madonna School for Children with Special Needs, located in the town.

Making the call in a letter to the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, dated June 29, 2017, a copy of which was sent to the Secretary to State Government at the weekend, Mr. Ovie Agas and other relevant individuals and bodies, the Ugoan Okpanam, HRM Michael Mbanafo Ogbolu reminded the Police Commissioner that the school was forcefully shut down on February 27, 2017 when some hoodlums invaded the school, wounded some Reverend Sisters and destroyed some properties belonging to them.

This heinous act, led to the closure of the school and the inmates forcefully asked to return to their various homes, he said.

The monarch said, days after the incident, Okpanam community wrote to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to intimate him on the incident and prayed for his intervention in order to ensure, among others, that justice was done and the safety of lives and property in and around the school was guaranteed and that the school is not relocated from the town.

Okpanam community also appealed to the State Government to acquire the land where the school is located and hand it over to the school authorities, he added.

He said the plight of the school came up at the Town Hall Meeting with the State Governor, held at Akwukwu-Igbo on June 8, 2017, where he directed the Secretary to State Government to liaise with stakeholders to ensure the necessary security that would lead to the re-opening of the school.

And, in compliance with that directive, he said, the Secretary to State Government summoned stakeholders, including the Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent De Paul, priests of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam and Okpanam community led by his humble self to a meeting in his office.

At that meeting, he said the state government indicated interest to safeguard the school and went on to plead with the school authorities to proceed with the time table that would lead to the re-opening of the school for normal academic activities.

Meanwhile, the police have said that those behind the arson will be brought to book warning that no stone will be left unturned to uncover the arsonists.

Handing down the warning at the weekend at the Police Headquarters in Asaba during a meeting between representatives of Ugoani-In-Council, those of Madonna for Special Needs School, Youths and other stakeholders with the Police, Deputy /commissioner of Police, Samuel Ojo warned that “If you say you won’t allow Okpanam community to rest, the police will not allow you to rest.”

On the encroachment on the land where the school is located, he warned ‘’In as much as the land has been donated to the school, all aggrieved persons must allow peace to reign because the school is bigger than any individual, in and outside Okpanam.

In addition, he said the school must be allowed to reopen and security of staff and students must be guaranteed. While saying that the land matter between the Catholic Church and those encroaching on Madonann School for People with Special Needs that is iin court should continue, he warned that the law will take its course if anybody is found causing trouble in the school, adding that ‘’I don’t like Reverend Sisters or Chiefs coming to the Police Headquarters endlessly for the school land matter because it troubles my mind, therefore, you should all go back and ensure that peace prevails.

On the issue of burning down of a block of classrooms at the school premises recently and the allegation of arson, Mr. Ojo said there must be evidence to proved that somebody did it, adding that the Police cannot act in a vacuum as there must be concrete evidence that somebody committed arson before it can charge anybody to court on the issue.

However, in his submission, Chief Dominic Anyasi said Madonna School for Special Needs has a Survey Master Plan, indicating that the land on which it is situated was given to the Catholic Church by Okpanam Community in 1973.