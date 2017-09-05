Delta bans sale of jacky meat, calls for implementation of bye-laws

The Delta state government has placed a ban on the sale of donkey meat popularly called jacky meat, and called for the implementation of bye-laws against killing of the animal for consumption in the state.

The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, had at the weekend at a meeting with the National President Butchers’ Union, Dr. John Osamede Adun regretted the non-implementation over the years Bye-Law against killing of the animal for consumption, positing that the Bye-Law should be implemented to sanitize the meat industry.

His words: “indications are that jacky meat is everywhere on sale in Delta, I hereby prohibit the sale of such dangerous to health meat, and anybody butcher found in the habit would be adequately prosecuted in accordance with the laws”.

But investigation revealed that donkey meat sale allegedly thrive in Agbor, and its environs, while no fewer than twenty-three illegal abattoirs were uncovered task force on illegality, attached to the state Ministry of Agriculture in the recent times.

Governor Okowa emphasizing urgent steps to curb the illegal activities within the abattoirs, disclosed that the State Commissioner for Agriculture in collaboration with Veterinary Officers have been instructed on steps to take with a view to bringing sanity to the meat industry.

He noted that compliance with the laws would strengthened government’s efforts in the provision of good health for Deltans and assured the butchers of his continued supports.

Expectedly, the National President of the Butchers’ Union, Dr. John Osamede Adun had disclosed that steps were being taken to rehabilitate across the state abattoirs to ensure sanity and smooth running by butchers, stressing that councils’ workers be ups and doing in the area of sanitation at the abattoirs in the interest of consumers’ health, and the general well-being of the citizenry.

Appreciating what he described as “Existing Unity” among the butchers, Dr. Adun posited that working as a team could not be over-emphasized and assured the state government of robust partnership in order to benefit from various programmes put in place to better the lives of the people.

He called on the butchers to get registered with the Union to be bonafide members, disclosing that those behind the illegal abattoirs would be brought to book, and face the laws.

Meanwhile, commercial rice farmers in the state have called on the state government through the Micro-soft Loan Office to grant them loan to enable them boost their agricultural venture in Ofagbe in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman for the rice farmers’ union, Deacon Lugard Ofagbe told journalists that the call became necessary as ways of complementing the efforts of the state government through food production.