Deaf, dumb man, another sentenced for drug related offences

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court Ikoyi recently sentenced a deaf and dumb man alongside a security guard to five years imprisonment each for dealing in cannabis and cocaine.

The deaf and dumb man, identified as Abbas Ahmed, 23 years old, was arrested by the police on February 5, 2014, along Agege Motor Road, Agege Lagos.

He was arrested while dealing in a kilogramme of cannabis, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine. The substance is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2001.

The Daily Times gathered that after a protracted trial of Abbas in which the court engaged the services of an interpreter to communicate with him, he pleaded guilty as charged.

The prosecuting counsel, Barrister Jeremiah Aernan had asked the court to apply the punishment prescribed by the law strictly regardless of the defendant’s challenges so as to deter others from getting involved in drug trafficking.

On the other hand, Adebowale Michael who is 22 years old and a security guard was arrested with four pinches of cocaine weighing 0.7 grammes at Oniru Estate, Lekki Ajah Lagos.

He was nabbed by patriotic youths in the area in February 2017. He was however handed over to the police, who later transferred him to the NDLEA where he was charged for the unlawful dealing in cocaine in accordance with the NDLEA Act.

Both convicts pleaded for mercy urging the court to consider their young age and the fact that they are first offenders.

Justice Aikawa in his ruling noted that drug trafficking particularly cocaine trafficking is an international crime that has smeared the reputation of the country and must be seriously dealt with. He therefore sentenced both convicts to five years imprisonment each.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd.) commended the youths that arrested Adebowale urging that we must not sit and fold our hands while drug traffickers are making our society unsafe and insecure.

Abdallah called on members of the public to report suspected drug cases to law enforcement agents for prompt action.