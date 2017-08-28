Dana emerges Nigeria’s airline of the year

For its innovative online products, World-class in-flight service and immense contribution to the Nigerian economy, Dana Air has been named the Nigerian Airline of the Year 2017, at the just concluded World Stage Economic Summit (WES 2017) held at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) House, Lagos.

Speaking at the World Stage Economic Summit Awards themed: ‘Transforming Business and Economy Through Innovation,’’ the President / CEO of World Stage Group, Segun Adeleye, said one of the objectives of WES 2017 is transforming the Nigerian Economy through new ways of doing things, and from the responses compiled, Dana Air is one of the outstanding institutions that has emerged winner, as a result of its innovation and immense contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy this year.’’

Responding, Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the award.

He said ‘we are delighted to have received yet another laurel and we are more than ever committed to delivering the best air transport services to our guests at all times.’’

‘Our innovative online products, strategic partnerships and unrivaled customer services, speaks volume of the effort we have made to enhance customer experience and reward loyalty.’’

Meanwhile, the airline has partnered Zowasel.com, an e-commerce platform to provide its teeming passengers greats deals and amazing discounts when they visit any of the partner hotels, Spas, dental care outlets, and restaurants.

The CEO of Zowasel, Jerry Oche while commenting on the partnership said ‘Zowasel is one of the best platforms to get the best deals and we are partnering an airline that is reputed for its innovation and commitment towards providing extra value for its customers.’’

Also speaking on the partnership, Ezenwa noted that Dana Air is reputed for its chain of value added services some of which have made the airline the choice of the flying public.

He said ‘our guests now have more than enough reason to fly with us. Apart from being able to use their miles to achieve what they ordinarily would have paid for, now they can enjoy our award-winning onboard service, and still get discounts at our partner cab service companies, hotels, dental care outlets, Spas, restaurants and shopping malls with our partnership.’