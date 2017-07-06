CVR: INEC registers 45,575 so far in Kogi state

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state has so far registered 45,575 eligible voters in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise at its offices in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Briefing journalists in Lokoja on Thursday, the state Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Adison Mailafiya, explained that of the registered number of 23,534 were males while 22,223 females were registered as at July 4.

Mailafiya also disclosed that while 1,566 already registered voters have applied for transfer of their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) 2,556 registered voters also applied for replacement of their PVCs for obvious and verifiable reasons.

According to the Administrative Secretary, 6,746 registered voters have collected their PVCs during the period under review, while a total of 2&4,178PVCs were yet to ve collected.

He also disclosed that the Commission in its bid to reduce hardship faced by registrants from difficult teresina,six additional registration centres were created across the state

Mailafiya however assured that the exercise continues and will end in 2019 when it remains 60 days to the general election. He also warned against registration by proxy and multiple registration as well as registration by the under aged acts he described as criminal. and culptits risk jail term after prosecution.at the appropriate courts.