Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos)

Again, operatives of the Nigerian Custom Service, Tin-Can Island Command have impounded 1,100 pump action rifles. This bring to a total of about 2110 pump action rifles so far impounded in Lagos alone in the last seven months.

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) who confirmed the seizure said that the weapons were fearfully concealed in a 1×20 ft container.

He said that the weapons were discovered by custom officers who were carrying out 100% examination of the container. The syndicate that specialises in smuggling weapons into the country was also nabbed.

The weapons were brought from Turkey and concealed inside a container which Bill of Laden indicated it was conveying wash hand basins.

Controller General of Customs, Col. Ahmeed Alli, disclosed that, already, a Customs officer suspected to have cut the seal of the container without following due process, as well as a clerk at the command had been arrested in connection with the discovery.