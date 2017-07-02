CSO wants northern youths to use their time, resources on peace, unity to build prosperous country

A leading civil society organisation in Nigeria, the Conscience Nigeria, has advised the Northern youths to use their time and resources on actions and courses that would promote the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The Executive Director of Conscience Nigeria, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, gave the advice in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also quoted Adeyanju as advising the northern youths to desist from “fanning the amber’s of disunity” in the country.

He also cautioned them from trying to “blackmail the acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, from performing his functions in his acting capacity as stipulated by Nigerian constitution.

Adeyanju recalled that last week a group of Coalition of Northern Youths released a statement that South West leaders were planning to install Osinbajo as president.

“We condemned this kind of statement in strong terms.

“We believe that such statement will further hit up the polity and divide the nation when there is so much hate speeches flying around in the country at this material time,” Adeyanju said.

Adeyanju also urged Osinbajo to immediately have discussion session with the youths as part of his ongoing efforts to douse tension in the country.

He commended all Osinbajo’s engagements with various interest groups withing the country to douse tension as a result of quit notice on the Igbos by northern youths and the Biafra agitations.

“We, however, appeal to him to immediately meet with the most critical sector of the country that begin the quit notice itself “the Nigerian Youths” .

“We believe this will help them to develop some sense of belonging in this conversation that is ongoing about the importance of Nigeria’s unity. ”

The Executive Director also urged Osinbajo to inaugurate ministers that were recently confirmed by the Senate.

Adeyanju said the inuaguration of the ministers was important as some state have been without representatives in the Federal Executive Council for almost one and half years.

He also urged the acting president not to be cajoled by any cabal of whatever kind but continue in taking actions that promote peace, unity and development of the country.

“We also appeal to the acting President to remain focus in steering the ship of the nation.

“He should as well assertive carrying out his constitutional roles in his capacity as acting President, as stipulated by the Nigeria Constitution.”