CSO reaffirms support for Nigeria unity

* Says the nation’s unity is not negotiable

A coalition of Civil Societies in the country under the aegis of Civil Society and Justice (CLSJ) yesterday reaffirmed their support for President Muhammadu Buhari- led government saying that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

The group also called on all Nigerians to come together and remain united so as to sustain the peace and unity of the country.

Speaking during a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja yesterday, the coordinator of the group, Mallam Adamu, condemned calls for a divided Nigeria by the self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, saying that is not what the country need at this point in time.

Adamu, who spoke in Hausa language on behalf of the North Central, drummed support for a united Nigeria just as he urged all Nigerians to support the fight against corruption as championed by the president.

The group, which carried various placards with inscriptions like “Nigerians Unite for Peace, National Assembly: Purge yourselves of Criminal Elements masquerading as legislature, Say no to hate speech, Judiciary; clog in the anti-corruption war, If we don’t kill corruption, Corruption will kill us, Say no to deserters in the Senate, Send looters to jail” entertained themselves with several versions of solidarity songs.

Other geo-politocal zones were also represented during the protest as they addressed the crowd in their local dialects as sign that the entire regions were solidly behind the leadership of the group.

The convener of the group, Prince Goodluck Obi, said that corruption has no ethnic coloration, adding that its effects on the country has led to poverty, hunger and road accidents.

He added that the embezzled public funds do not affect one tribe at the expense of the other.

Nigerians to support President Buhari’s efforts to root out corruption from the system, he charged the National Assembly to surrender Senator Misau, who has been declared a deserted by the Police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also staged a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, asking the Federal government to hearken to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) or face violent protest from various universities students.

Francesca Iwambe-Abuja