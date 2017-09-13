My critics don’t know what governance is all about- Bauchi governor

Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi state has berated the critics of his administration over his performance for the past two years, saying that the critics lacks idea on how governance is conducted.

The governor maintained that despite paucity of funds and empty treasury his administration met, he has been able to perform more than other governors in the country.

Governor Abubakar stated this on Tuesday when he received in audience the delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) executives led by its Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Mallam Goje on a courtesy visit at the Government house Bauchi.

“I spend N5.1b on payment of civil servants salary monthly and I can count how many times I collected over 5.1b as federal allocation.

In the last 27 months, I did not collect N5b more than 5 months and despite this, we are paying N2.6b to state civil servants and N2.5b to Local government workers which amount to N5.1b” he said.

The governor boasted that he has performed more than other governors that collects federal allocation more than Bauchi state because, “despite paucity of funds in our disposal, we have paid salaries up till date without owning any civil servant or pensioners”.

He challenged his critics to check what Bauchi state is getting and compare with what his government is doing in the state, assuring that he will do better to improve the living standard of the people of Bauchi state.

The Governor however cautioned journalists against reporting issues that is against journalism ethics.

He said “As a media practitioners, you have a lot of responsibility to report issues of governance correctly. You should not be partisan as a journalist because you do not belong to a political party so you are suppose to report the truth”.

He then reiterated the support of his administration to support and partner with working journalists in the state.

The state Chairman of NUJ, Ibrahim Mallam Goje had earlier in his remarks, applauded Governor Abubakar for the achievements recorded by his administration in the last two years, especially his commitment on oil exploration in the state.

Goje further urged the governor to provide sporting facilities at NUJ secretariat as well as improve the welfare of staff of state media organizations to better their living standard.

Samuel Luka, Bauchi