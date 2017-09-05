Crisis rocks IPAC over two factional chairmen in Delta

The crisis within the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Delta State appears to be unresolved, following the emergence of two sets of executives.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the one which produced Chief Frank Igwebike as the IPAC Chairman at the Commission’s headquarter in Asaba.

While the Chief Fred Obi-led parallel executives was unanimously adoption by 16 political parties out of twenty eight political parties registered in Delta at Nelrose Hotel, also in Asaba.

Speaking at separate interviews, Chief Obi, of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) accused Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the state governor of conniving with INEC to impose a stooge from his (Okowa) local government area (Ika North East) on the body.

The IPAC factional chairman stated this while briefing the press on the outcome of the IPAC election which he said was allegedly hijacked by the state governor but the Governor’s Media Aide, Mr. Charles Aniagwu dispelled the allegations as untrue saying that Governor Okowa is not a governor of one person but Governor of Delta State.

Chief Obi said following the clandestine move noticed by his team by some resentful elements and agents of government coupled with the non-accreditation of his supporters, they staged a walkout from the election perceived to have been subverted by Okowa.

Hear him, “Myself and my supporters, we suspected some foul play coming from the angle of the ruling government. We discovered in the course of the accreditation that there were agents of government within the arena of the election and some of my supporters that were supposed to be accredited were denied accreditation and when this issue was raised before those that were supposed to supervised the election, they pretended not to know what was going on”.

According to Obi, “I objected thrice, they refused to listen to me,” pointing out that the case of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegate was clear.

“The man that was supposed to represent APC was denied accreditation and the man representing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was duly accredited”, he bemoaned.

He said when the issues were raised, a letter of authority purportedly from the state chairman of APC, Prophet Jones Erue, was smuggled into the premises, “and I raised an objection, they still refused to listened to me and seeing that it has already been masterminded by the ruling party in the state, we have to walk out because it was already a planned work to short-change me and my team”.

He noted that an election which ordinarily ought not to attract the presence of some party chieftains turned to be a bandwagon for the likes of PDP state secretary and the publicity secretary, “for the purpose of working against me and against the already planned work of the members of the state IPAC Committee in Delta State. So we have to walk out”, he reiterated.

When asked if he was considering any action, he said, “yes. As it is now, I have about 16 political party chairmen that are backing and supporting me out of the 28 that were accredited that walked out with me and so with the information I am receiving that the election was conducted and the executives constituted, for me it is laughable. There was no election at that arena but rather the other 16 political party chairmen have unanimously resolved that I am the authentic state chairman of IPAC and that remains and there is no other existing state chairman of IPAC in Delta State”, describing any other person parading himself as the state chairman of IPAC in the state as a kangaroo chairman and a government agent.

Also speaking, the other factional chairman, Chief Igwebike, of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) in the state noted that the 31 political parties which registered with INEC 24 endorsed and voted for him at an election conducted by a delegation of electoral panel of IPAC from the National and was monitored by INEC in Asaba.

He said when an aspirant walks out of an election, it shows that the aspirant was unpopular, “in politics, there is what is called political gymnastic. They failed to understand that.”

He could not however gave a straight answer to a question put across to him whether it was true if the election was conducted in Beneza Hotel as alleged after the other faction stage a walk out.

He assured that he would check the mistakes of the ruling party in the state and present same to the masses to enable them decides who govern them in 2019, debunking the news making the round that governor Okowa sat over the election which produced him as chairman of IPAC.

“I have been an IPAC Delta state chairman for the past three years why is it that Governor Okowa who became a governor last is alleged to be supporting me?” he queried.

