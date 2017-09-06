We’re creating industries to fill unemployment gap, says Ondo Govt

The Ondo state government on Tuesday said the unemployed youths in the state will soon be fixed with job openings as it was prepared to create new industries and revive moribund and abandoned ones left to rotten by past administrations in the state.

Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Timehin Adelegbe, stated this while addressing staff of the Ministry shortly after assuming office.

Mr. Adelegbe said creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths would also help curb issues of crime in the society and help attract growth and development of the people of the state.

He noted that the Ministry was already working on initiatives that could help sustain the development of the state by creating enough opportunities and openings for the unemployed ones in the state.

He asked the staff of the Ministry to start thinking creatively showed good attitude to work adding that the government of Rotimi Akeredolu is ready to reward hard work and doggedness.

“We should look beyond ordinary ministry because this is a ministry that is supposed to provide necessary resources needed by the state and we must achieve it.

“This ministry should be the best, just let us be open and transparent in our dealings.

“Success is not difficult to achieve if one is determined and resolute. On my part, l promise to work with you for the development of the state”, he stated.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Dupe Eshofonie, said the staff was willing to work with the new commissioner to achieve more success that has been record in the government ministry.

Eshofonie, who was represented by Mrs Korede Giwa, the Director of Finance and Administration, said that there would be staff movement because of the new department of cooperatives that was just added to the ministry.