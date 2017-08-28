CPC wants new MoU with NCC on improved quality of service

The Consumer Protection Council, (CPC) has requested for a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in order to sustain the cordial relationship existing between the two organisations towards improving the quality of consumer experience.

The director general of CPC, Mr. Babatunde Irukera pushed forward the request when he paid a courtesy visit to the Management of the NCC, adding that he was gratified by the novelty and nobility of the idea of Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer, as well as the zeal with which NCC has prosecuted the components of the campaign.

Irukera said he decided to visit the Commission after attending the workshop on enforcement of Code of Corporate Governance for the Telecom Industry organised recently by NCC in Lagos.

The executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Mr. Sunday Dare in his response, commended Irukera for the visit and informed him that the Management of the Commission made the declaration of Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer to highlight the fact that the consumer is the lifeblood of the telecom industry and the primacy of the consumer among several stakeholders in the telecom sector.

Dare listed the challenges in the telecom sector that impinge on the quality of service to include, vandalism of telecom infrastructure, dearth of foreign exchange needed by the operators to sustainably service their operations, multiple taxation, and multiple regulation among others.

He added that despite these challenges, the Commission has ensured that each operator kept an eye on the Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

Dare assured the Director General of CPC that the Council may be invited to participate at the meeting when next the Commission is meeting the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to deliberate on KPIs and QoS.