Corruption: SERAP asks Buhari to seek ICC arrest warrant for Diezani

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently “seek from the International Criminal Court an arrest warrant to bring Mrs Diezani AlisonMadueke to face charges on crimes against humanity.

SERAP said allegations against Alison – Madueke are serious crimes against humanity for her to be sanctioned and prosecuted before the court. The organization also urged the government to “pursue civil actions to ensure that all the funds allegedly stolen by her are fully recovered and duly accounted for.”

In a statement signed by SERAP deputy director Timothy Adewale the organization said that, “The allegations of corruption against Mrs Diezani AlisonMadueke suggest the manifest failure of the government of former president Goodluck Jonathan to protect Nigerians from such heinous crimes.

“Your government now has the responsibility to take bold action to sufficiently redress this injustice committed against Nigerians, and the significant long-term damage for the country.”

The organization said that, “By pursuing international warrant of arrest for Mrs Diezani AlisonMadueke in order for her to be brought before the ICC, your government would be showing to Nigerians that it is indeed determined to match its stated commitment to combat grand corruption and its debilitating effects with concrete and bold action.”

SERAP’s request followed growing allegations of corruption against Mrs Alison-Madueke and the recent disclosure by the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had recovered about half a trillion naira from her.

Several court orders have also seized millions of dollars from bank accounts and forfeiture of several houses both in Nigeria and abroad linked to her.

The statement read in part: “SERAP believes that as important as it is, the recovery of alleged stolen public funds from Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke is far from adequate to redress the crimes against humanity that have been committed against Nigerians.

The allegations of corruption clearly suggest the exploitation of Nigeria’s natural resources to the detriment of its people, and are serious enough to meet the requirements of crimes against humanity, thus bringing her within the jurisdiction of the ICC.

“Pursuing this case before the ICC would also help to deter grand corruption and its devastating effects on Nigeria and contribute to the development of case-law in the field of corruption and citizens’ socioeconomic rights, and ultimately advance the right of Nigerians to restitution, compensation and guarantee of non-repetition.

Such bold initiative would also improve public confidence in the fight against corruption. “We also urge your government should urgently propose legislation that would characterise the kind of corruption allegedly committed by Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke as crime against humanity within our national laws, and thus allow Nigerian courts to directly hear those cases.

Andrew Orolua