Corruption Fight: Adamawa Govt.is set to organise anti graft summit

The Adamawa state Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow renewed his commitment in fighting corruption at all levels of the state, this he made known while receiving members of the Chatam House London in Government house Yola.

Bindow said that the summit would showcase the prudent and transparent style of his administration,helping President Buhari at broader end who is curtailing corruption in work of life in the country.

”My administration has zero tolerance for corruption and this is one of the reasons i operate in an open doors policy for the people of the State to know the true picture of my government.” He said

He continue to say that his administration conduct it’s spendings in line with budgetary provisions with strict adherence to due process.

According to him the giant stride achievements had made the majority of the people of the state to be happy and have confidence in his style of leadership.

He revealed that the remaining 10 per cent who are not comfortable with his administration were those who had been in the past governments and in one way or the order are feeling guilty of their previous mistakes

Bindow said that the change mantra of the present administration forbid sharing of resources to individuals,the decision of making sure this present work is yielding tangible results above sharing the coffers of the state to few individuals.

He insisted that the APC government had given priority to development of infrastructure for the survival of the generality of the people.

Bindow eulogised the Chatam House for conducting research that could address the problems affecting Africans.

Earlier, Dr Daragh Nevile,Project Officer African Programme of the Chatam House during the courtesy visit said that the problem of corruption in Nigeria was due to public expectations on public office holders.

Nevile said that the collection of bribe by security agencies at road block had almost exposed the behavior of the people towards corrupt practices.

He even noted that people politicise corruption by refusing to cooperate with anti corruption agencies in giving out information on their people perceived to originate from their communities.

He advised that the public perception on public officers must be changed, adding that pressure from the public lead others to indulge into corruption.

He commended the Governor for his tremendous provision of road infrastructure in the state.

Tom Garba, Yola