CONFUSION: Lagos Police Get Two Commissioners

Earlier in the day, it was gathered that Edgar Imohimi, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, had been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police to replace Fatai Owoseni, who had been in the position for 2 years.

Reports say Owoseni would assume the post of Commissioner of Police in Charge of Administration at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

But Owoseni appears not to be in the know as regards his new position. He had after the announcement was made said he was not aware of the appointment of a new police commissioner for the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that he had yet to receive any directive on any posting or the fact that there was a new commissioner in the state.

“When we get the information, we will let you know,” Owoseni said.

Owoseni, had on Wednesday, spoke at a conference on security at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, in his capacity as Lagos State police commissioner.

Neither the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, nor the state command spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, picked their calls to firm the current state of affairs.